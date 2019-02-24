Winning bidder gives basket to ‘Frozen’ fan

When Hailey England was guarding the ‘Frozen’ basket at the annual Family Promise Cookie Sale, little did she know someone was watching her watching the basket.

The ‘Frozen’ basket was one of the silent auction items that was a part of the cookie sale, held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. The annual event benefits Family Promise.

“When the church notified the highest bidder, Karen Blaker, that she had won the basket, she told the folks at the church that she wanted the little girl who had been patiently checking the bids to have the basket,” Polly Hupp, Hailey’s grandmother, said. “What a wonderful act of kindness from a stranger.”