Wind grounds balloons
Fri, 08/24/2018 - 4:08am Staff
Due to windy conditions, the preview night for the Apache Balloon Fest was much like the hot air balloons themselves on Thursday night.
Neither got off the ground.
A select few sponsors and raffle winners were scheduled to get rides in hot air balloons on the eve of Apache Casino Hotel's inaugural balloon festival. But after reading numerous weather services and talking to five different airports, Pat Harwell owner of American Escapes Aerosports and called it off.