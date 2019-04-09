In wild tradition, volunteer cattlemen round up refuge longhorns for auction

Early Tuesday morning, deep in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, five men in Wrangler jeans and straw cowboy hats strode purposefully towards their horses, spurs clicking against the gravel, eyes shaded behind polarized sunglasses.

Coming from across the region, each volunteered their time this week to help round up a portion of the refuge’s historic longhorn herd for auction next week in Apache.

John Williams, a rancher from Rush Springs, has helped with the annual roundup for the last five years. He comes for the beauty of riding in the “wide open country” and stays for the challenge of tracking down wild longhorn cattle at breakneck speeds.

“Sometimes just staying up with them is tough,” Williams said. “They can go over a mountain a lot faster than we can.”

This year, Williams brought his horse, Gray. It’s her first time at the refuge roundup, but Williams had faith in her ability to keep up.

“I always bring a green horse,” Williams said, “one that needs miles and riding.”

Nearby, fellow volunteer James Porter, a student at Western Oklahoma State College, agreed with Williams as he prepared his horse, Blackie, for the ride.