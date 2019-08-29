Whitlow to be honored with humanitarian award

A longtime Lawton pastor and educator will be recognized Saturday with the Oklahoma Missionary Baptist State Convention’s 2019 Mission Humanitarian Award during the convention’s 2019 Mission Rally.

Dr. Charles W. Whitlow, who has been the pastor of Union Baptist Church in Lawton for over 44 years, and is also a former president of OMBSC, will be receiving the honor at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 902 SW Lee, Saturday. The event begins with a free lunch at noon followed by the program at 1 p.m.

According to Liz Williams, Oklahoma Baptist State Convention Field Coordinator for Home and Foreign Mission, Whitlow has been a member of the convention for more than 50 years and has been extremely involved in mission work, one of the convention’s prime focal points.

“The convention was built on the twin concept of Christian education and missions,” Williams said. “Dr. Whitlow has been exemplary as far as mission work is concerned, he has contributed so much to our programs.”

Williams said she has known Whitlow since she was a little girl and was very complimentary of the work he has done for others during his career.

From 1976 to 1994, Whitlow was a teacher and counselor with Lawton Public Schools, according to information provided by Union Baptist Church. Williams said during his time as a teacher, he touched an incalculable number of students.