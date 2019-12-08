On any given weekday, Brent Mahan and Sarah Drake are wrangling rowdy pre-teens in Southwest Oklahoma schools in 2019.

For one week in June, however, they left the classroom and mingled with the founding fathers in Virginia in 1765.

“You know what they say: what happens in Colonial Williamsburg stays in Colonial Williamsburg,” said Mahan this summer with a chuckle in his office at Eisenhower High School.