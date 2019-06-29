Wet 2019 has led to spike in mosquitoes, ticks in Lawton

Water and mosquitoes go hand-in-hand.

That unmistakable fact can help explain the spike Southwest Oklahoma has seen in the mosquito population in 2019.

George Farris, Vector Control Technician with the City of Lawton’s drainage department, said 2019, which is almost halfway over, has been one of the wettest years in recent Lawton history. The nearly 16 inches of precipitation the city has received this year has conjured images of the first deluge following the drought that encompassed Lawton from 2011-15.

It has also sent the mosquito population skyrocketing.

“We’re definitely wetter than normal,” Farris said. “When we went through that drought, we didn’t have as many (mosquitoes) back then. When we got that first heavy set of rain, it’s pretty comparable to what we have now. This summer, with the amount of rain we’ve gotten already, we’ve seen a ton of mosquitoes.”

Farris explained that of the four life stages mosquitoes go through, three require water. When female mosquitoes lay eggs, there are often hundreds of eggs laid at once, just waiting for the right hatching conditions.

“The eggs might lay dormant for a while, waiting for the right conditions,” Farris said. “Whenever they do hatch, it’s like an explosion.”