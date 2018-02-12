Weather influences city construction projects

Weather continues to be a factor in City of Lawton construction projects, either as a reason for delay or as the cause of the work.

Work on the Southwest 52nd Street and Southeast 45th Street expansion projects has been delayed by an unusually rainy fall, while work to upgrade the eight gates on the Lake Lawtonka dam and anticipated repairs on the Lake Ellsworth spillway were prompted by damage caused by excessive flooding when the drought broke several years ago.

The work on Southwest 52nd Street is impacting two schools along the street (Eisenhower Elementary and High schools), as well as residents who live in the area.