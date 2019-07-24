Water garden enthusiasts celebrate 25 years of pond tours Saturday

As soon as Ron and Christel Stolzer’s new house was built in northeast Lawton, they got right to work on the home’s most extravagant feature — a water garden pond.

“This is my life,” Christel said Monday afternoon, spreading her arms wide to show off the lily pad-coated pond in her backyard in the Scissortail housing addition.

The Stolzers’ pond is one of eight that will be featured Saturday in the the 25th Annual Water Garden Pond Tour, hosted by The Water Garden Society of Southern Oklahoma (WGSSO). The free tour is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features gardens in Duncan, Marlow, Lindsay and Lawton.

It was the same tour 20 years ago that got Ron and Christel interested in water gardening.

“We saw an ad for the pond tour in Duncan, so we went and we just fell in love with it,” Christel said.