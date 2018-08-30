Ware on C wins OK from City Council

The City of Lawton has agreed to participate in an event designed to revitalize downtown by giving residents a reason to stay there after traditional business hours.

City Council members agreed Tuesday to participate in the monthly "Ware on C" by directing the city to become a co-sponsor of the event, meaning fees charged by the city would be waived. The total cost of those waived fees is $2,000 per month, or $24,000 a year, and it was that cost that prevented the proposal from winning unanimous council approval.