Ware on C returns tonight

Those looking for a way to beat the summer heat can enjoy some water-related activities, as well as explore locally-owned shops and businesses tonight at the Ware on C event, hosted by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.

After taking a break in July, the monthly event returns to C Ave. and 4th Street from 5:30-8 p.m. Guests can listen to live music, play games, take part in squirt gun fights, try local food and visit shops and vendors.