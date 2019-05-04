Ware on C returns with ‘little bit of everything’

Despite a three-month hiatus, people flocked to Thursday’s Ware on C as if it had never left.

After three runs in the fall/winter, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce relaunched the monthly block party event on C Avenue in front of what Chamber Communications Manager Brandi Sims believes was the biggest crowd the event has had through four installments.

“This is maybe the best one we’ve hosted so far, definitely the best turnout,” Sims said.

Although no official attendance numbers were available at time of publication, the estimated attendance sat between 450 and 500 people about an hour into the event. Those numbers were likely helped by gorgeous weather, as the wind stayed relatively calm and temperatures hovered around the mid-70s. And as large as the crowd was, the varying demographics represented also spoke to the growing popularity of the event.

“The exciting thing is the diversity you see,” Chamber President and CEO Brenda Spencer-Ragland said. “You have families with younger children, you see young couples, you see grandparents. It’s really great to see.”

Indeed, between games, crafts, giveaways and live classic rock music from local band Lb. Salt, there was something for children, adults and everyone in between. For Stephanie Overby, a mother of four, it was a prime opportunity for her kids to have fun and for her to learn more about what the downtown area of Lawton has to offer.

“So far, I’ve really loved it. A lot of these places, I didn’t know much about,” Overby said. “The kids really like it and we got here early enough to walk around and see a lot of things. It’s got a little bit of everything.”

The spring debut for Ware on C saw a fusion of returning vendors and newcomers. After toying with different layouts in the fall, the Chamber opted to keep the vendors close together, a strategy which Sims said worked out marvelously.

“I think I like this layout a lot better and people seem to really enjoy it, too,” Sims said. “Everybody is into it, everybody is engaged.”