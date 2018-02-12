Ware on C aims to send 2018 ‘out with a bang’

If you believe in saving the best for last, then the last Ware on C event of the year promises to be quite the spectacle.

The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosts its final downtown block party of the year on Thursday. The Ware on C was started back in the fall to showcase the downtown “ware district” of Lawton. After solid turnouts from the first two outings, the chamber will throw one last holiday-themed shindig before the event goes dormant for several months.