Ward 3 to vote on council representative

Residents in Lawton’s Ward 3 will go to the polls Tuesday to select a City Council representative.

Incumbent Caleb Davis, who is seeking his second term, has drawn challenges from three residents who also want to represent Ward 3.

Registered voters who want to cast ballots may do so Tuesday at Precinct 8 St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 910 NW 38th, and Precinct 17 Calvary Assembly of God Church, 2402 NW Bell. Precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.