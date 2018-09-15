Wall of Distinguished Heroes unveiled at Cameron University

In the cramped corridor of Cameron University's Burch Hall, soldiers, students and citizens gathered. Old friends embraced and family members laughed with loved ones. Most of the gathered cadets stood in stoic silence at the back of the hall, but a few mingled here and there. Soon, Lt. Col. Seth Hall's presence turned all eyes toward a single focus. As he stepped forward to address the crowd, a veil of silence fell over the hall.

After introducing himself and Cadet Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Laura LeForge, Hall stepped away and Cameron's President John McArthur came forward to address those in attendance.