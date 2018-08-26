Voters will choose city mayor, council candidates

The polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for residents who are selecting political nominees for the Nov. 8 general election, and Lawton residents who are selecting representatives for municipal office.

Registered voters had their shot at three days of early voting, via the in-person absentee ballot process that concluded Saturday and now must go to their polling places to select Republican, Democratic and Libertarian nominees for statewide races, a congressional seat, a county commissioner seat and a State House seat. In addition, Lawton residents will be voting in non-partisan elections to select a new mayor, while residents of City Council Ward 1 and Ward 2 will be naming City Council representatives.