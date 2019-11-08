Voter registration deadline nears

Lawton residents have until Friday to apply for voter registration if they want to be eligible to cast ballots in the Sept. 10 Ward 3 City Council race.

Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.

Those who aren’t registered or who need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter registration Application form, which must be postmarked no later than midnight Friday. Sims said applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed after Sept. 10.

The county election board responds in writing to every person who submits a voter registration application. The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter’s precinct number and polling place location, or a letter explaining the reason(s) the application was not approved. Sims said anyone who has submitted an application and not received a response within 30 days should contact her office, 353-1880.