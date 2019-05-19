Volunteers prepare Bath Lake ahead of summer swimming season

MEDICINE PARK — Swimming season has almost arrived in the cobblestone community.

Bath Lake might look pretty dry at the moment, but that’s because the swimming area has been drained while community volunteers clean fish hooks, glass shards and anything that was left over during the winter months. It will be clean and ready for swimming when the season starts Memorial Day weekend to coincide with the Roots Ball.

“We do this every couple of years where we drain the swimming area and come out to clean out anything that’s been thrown in,” said Jean Schucker, a member of the Medicine Park Economic Development Authority. “It’s been used for fishing all winter, but that’s done until September.