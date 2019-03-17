Volunteers needed for Day of Caring

United Way of Southwest Oklahoma will host the 25th Annual David Hegwood Day of Caring on April 26.

The Event will begin at 8 a.m. with a community breakfast at the Worley Seminar Center, Building 300 at Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee.

Day of Caring began in 1994 and has evolved into a massive effort bringing volunteers face-to-face with local nonprofit organizations. In 2012, the Day of Caring was renamed the David Hegwood Day of Caring in honor of a long-time United Way volunteer, advocate and community leader.

This well-known event provides an excellent opportunity for volunteers and employee groups to work with local nonprofit organizations and strengthen the volunteers’ awareness of their missions and the great work being done in our community.