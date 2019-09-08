Virtual classes expand LPS learning options

Today, Austyn Kulbeth will start his junior year, but instead of walking through the door of an Eisenhower High School classroom, he’ll walk out of his bedroom and take a seat at his home computer.

The 16-year-old has signed up to take classes through the new Lawton Virtual Academy (LVA), which kicks off its pilot year this week.

The academy is open to all LPS students in grades nine through 12, and, according to LVA Principal Jay Lehr, having a virtual education option is exactly what some teens need.

“It’s another opportunity to do school differently, to help some of our students who might fall through the cracks in a regular school setting,” said Lehr, who also oversees the LPS Gateway Success Center.

Kulbeth said as soon as he heard about the virtual academy, he knew it would be a good fit for him. Between working part time at a fast-food restaurant, prioritizing time with his family and friends and prepping to enroll in a vocation-technical school after graduation, Kulbeth hopes to streamline his last two years of secondary learning.

“I’m excited about being able to do my work at a pace I’m comfortable with,” said Kulbeth, adding that the speed of traditional classroom learning had often left his head spinning.