Video of arrest leads to investigation

Lawton police are investigating an arrest that has gathered online controversy after video of the incident was posted Saturday morning to Facebook.

In the video of the arrest, officers are seen choking and striking a man while he’s on the ground as he appears to refuse to give up his hands for cuffing.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer, said the incident happened around 9 p.m. when officers were called to the 2200 block of Northwest 19th Street on the report of a disturbance.

The arrest was filmed by a bystander. The video shows two unidentified Lawton police officers on top of a man lying face down on the ground. Orders to tell the man, held in a choke hold by another officer, to get his hand up were followed with the officer telling a dispatcher “we’re fightin’ one and he’s probably on PCP.”

That less than 1 minute of footage shows the officer striking him twice in the right side of the ribs and, after raising his arm above his head, hammer striking down on the man five times to the right shoulder. Bystanders begin yelling to the officers, “you don’t gotta beat him like that, bro” and are then commanded to step back. Other officers arrive moments later and eventually get the man handcuffed and stood up before the video cuts off.