Vet sees re-creation of calling in live fire

Retired Army Maj. Paul Harrington, a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross for his actions during World War II, got to see a re-creation of how he directed artillery fire from the air when Henry Post Army Airfield celebrated its 100th anniversary Saturday.

Harrington called for fire on the first and last in a column of German Panzers advancing upon an elevated road. Once he knocked out the first tank there was no way for the others to go around it. By knocking out the last one, he boxed them in. That allowed artillerymen to go up and down the line destroying every one of them.