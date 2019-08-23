You are here

Vehicles help spread Chamber message

Fri, 08/23/2019 - 3:56am William Carroll

The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has a new method to help get the word out about the community and everything it has to offer in the form of two wrapped vehicles that act as a moving advertisement for the area.

Chamber President and CEO Brenda Spencer-Ragland said the wrapped vehicles are an important way to help promote the community, noting that the Chamber has received a number of positive comments on the vehicles, not only locally but around the state.

Spencer-Ragland said that Chamber staff regularly use the vehicles to travel to events throughout Oklahoma and to Wichita Falls, and that the wrap helps to advertise the Lawton-Fort Sill area in much the way a billboard might. She noted that wrapping vehicles is a technique many businesses and community organizations are using as a way to market themselves.

The vehicles are not just used for trips around the state, but also are used as part of the Chamber’s day-to-day activities, she said. For instance, the vehicles are often used to transport items for Chamber activities like ribbon cuttings.

