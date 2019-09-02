VA Clinic opens on Sill

Area veterans mobbed the newly expanded Lawton-Fort Sill VA Outpatient Clinic for the grand opening of its new wing Friday.

“We mailed a little over 8,000 invitations,” said Stacy Rine, public affairs officer for the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System that oversees the clinic here. “They basically told our veterans what services we’re adding here in Lawton, because we’re adding a lot of specialty care, and invited them out for our ribbon-cutting and resource fair. You can see we had an excellent turnout today.”

“Right now, we are about to open up our new specialty side, which will have optometry, a women’s clinic, audiology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, more telehealth services and prosthetics,” Wade Vlosich, executive director of the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System, told the assembled throng.

“In Lawton, you have around 10,000 veterans in this community. And what we are trying to do is bring the services closer to you,” Vlosich said.