Unloaded weapon found

A student was found in possession of an unloaded weapon Tuesday at Freedom Elementary School.

Lawton Public Schools officials released the following statement regarding the incident.

“There was never any threat implied to students or staff.

Freedom administration took immediate action and Fort Sill military police were called to assist.

We cannot share any specific information at this time as this is an ongoing investigation. Please know that safety is a top priority for Lawton Public Schools and Fort Sill.