United Way hits 80 percent

The United Way of Stephens County continues to inch toward its $325,000 fundraising goal for the 2018-19 campaign.

Contributions that help support 12 partner agencies have reached the $260,000 mark. That’s 80 percent of the goal.

“We’re struggling a little,” campaign co-chairman Jeff Gregston admitted, “but we’re working hard, seeking help from everyone in the community and we remain optimistic about reaching and even exceeding our goal.”

Stephanie Gregston, Jeff’s wife and the other campaign co-chairman, agreed.

“We are blessed with strong, well-managed agencies,” she said. “All are served by caring, concerned and giving volunteers whose goal is to help others. They’re counting on us for financial help and support and we’re determined to do everything we can to make that happen.”