United Way combats 'summer slide' with book giveaway

Children can feed their hungry minds along with their hungry stomachs in Elmer Thomas Park.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Barbara Griffin, literacy coordinator for United Way of Southwest Oklahoma, sets out several boxes of books under a shade tree near the playground and splash pad area at the park. Just a few steps away, Lawton Public Schools volunteers offer free sack lunches to anyone 18 years and younger. While LPS fills stomachs, Griffin fills minds — combating the “summer slide” in children.

“Kids that don’t read over the summer break experience a summer slide, where they forget much of what was taught the previous year,” Griffin said.