Under a banner of nostalgia, community, residents gather to celebrate Lawton’s pioneers

The City of Lawton’s birthday celebrations continue this weekend with two long-standing traditions that keep the flame of the city’s Western heritage burning.

The Lawton Rangers will host their annual Rodeo Breakfast from 6-9 a.m. Saturday at the L.O. Ranch House, 2004 SE 60th.

This is Tom Hysong’s 12th year as the Rangers’ breakfast chair, after taking the baton from his father-in-law, Bennie Gipson. Tom’s wife, Lucretia Hysong, has served as his unofficial co-coordinator for a dozen years, though she’s been around Lawton Rangers for as long as she can remember.

“My grandfather was a Lawton Ranger when I was a teenager,” Lucretia said. “I still see some of the same folks each year at the breakfast.”

Lucretia said nostalgia is what brings community members together each summer for the tasty tradition.

“For a lot of people, this is something they’ve done for generations,” Lucretia said. “I love seeing grandparents come out with their families, and you know some of them probably came out here with their grandparents years ago.”