Two veterans added to Wall of Honor

Two new recipients were added to the Comanche County Veterans Council’s (CCVC’s) Wall of Honor at a ceremony here Wednesday.

Former Army Capt. Robert (“Bob”) Meyer was presented the Veterans’ Hero Award and Silvia E. Qualls the Carolyn Stone Award for their support of the Lawton-Fort Sill veteran community. Retired Col. Ted Janosko, chairman of the Comanche County Veterans Council, made the announcement.

“The Veteran’s Hero Award is presented to a veteran for what he does for the entire veteran community, not just this organization that may have submitted his name. He is not allowed to get any compensation or gratuity for what he does, for what he’s being recognized, and he has to go through an interview with the Wall of Honor CCVC committee,” Janosko explained.

Recipients of the Carolyn Stone Award can be compensated for what they do and they may or may not be a veteran. The same committee considers all nominations before agreeing to make the award.

Meyer was nominated by Chapter 319 of the Korean War Veterans Association. He served in the U.S. Army for 14 years. He graduated from The Citadel in 1974, and he left the Army in 1988.

“He did an awful lot while he was in the Army. He spent two tours in Korea. His first tour after (Officer Basic Course) he was an ammo officer for (Service Battery,) 1st of the 15th (Field Artillery) in Korea,” Janosko said.