Home » News » Local » Two shot Sunday at northwest Lawton apartments

Two shot Sunday at northwest Lawton apartments

Sun, 03/24/2019 - 11:02pm Scott Rains

Lawton police are investigating the Sunday afternoon shooting of two at a northwest apartment complex.

Officers were called around 2:45 p.m. to Avendale Pointe Apartments, 2700 block Northwest 52nd Street, on the report of a shooting. They arrived to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer.

“It is unknown at this time what caused the shooting to occur,” Jenkins said Sunday evening.

