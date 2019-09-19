Tuesday wreck on Rogers Lane send 3 to hospital

A Tuesday evening wreck on Northwest Rogers Lane sent three to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Lawton police and first responders were called shortly after 5:30 p.m. to the westbound lanes of the 1800 block of Northwest Rogers Lane, just east of the Sheridan Road exit, on the report of a three-vehicle wreck involving a Nissan Frontier, a Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Camry.

“The accident occurred when all three vehicles were traveling westbound on Rogers Lane and the Toyota Camry broke down and was stopped in the roadway,” said Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer. “The Mercedes approaches the Camry and stops in front of it. The Nissan was approaching and struck the Camry in the rear, which caused the Camry to strike the Mercedes.”

Originally, dispatcher reported over emergency radios that a woman was pinned between the retaining wall and one of the vehicles.