You are here

Home » News » Local » Tuesday night shooting under scrutiny

Tuesday night shooting under scrutiny

Thu, 05/30/2019 - 3:05am Scott Rains

Lawton police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Officers responded around 11:35 p.m. to the 1100 block Northwest Lincoln Avenue on the report of a shooting. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer.

“Details of what caused the shooting are unknown at this time,” he said.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were called out to process the scene.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620