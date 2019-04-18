Tuesday morning church burglary leads to arrest

Police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he was caught burglarizing a northeast Lawton church.

Officers were called shortly before 6:30 a.m. to the Jehovah’s Witnesses Heritage Hills Church, 402 NE Flower Mound, on an alarm call. LPD Officer Amelia Gorshing reported the garage door had been activated.

Police arrived to find a white Ford pickup and a man digging around its passenger seat. Gorshing said the man quickly got out of the passenger side of the truck and shut the door before saying he “was glad officers were there because he had called Lawton Police Dispatch about 45 minutes prior.” Gorshing check with dispatch and was told no calls had been made.

When asked what he was doing on the property, the man said he was a member of the church and was checking on the truck. According to the report, the man was “very sweaty” when officers made contact with him and he was wearing a work glove and a head lamp.