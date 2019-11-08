TSET: Clean Air Act is number one priority

The executive director of the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust says the organization’s number one legislative goal for the 2020 session is to pass the Oklahoma Workplace Clean Air Act and close various loopholes in currently existing law.

Clean indoor air is a high priority for TSET, said Executive Director Julie Bisbee during an interview Thursday afternoon. Bisbee was in Lawton with her Director of Public Information and Outreach Thomas Larson and Public Information Officer Whitney Dinger to speak at the Rotary Club of Greater Lawton about how Lawton fits into TSET’s statewide campaign.

During the 2019 legislative session the Clean Air Act, House Bill 2288, made it out of committee in the Oklahoma House of Representatives but made it no further, Bisbee said. She noted that the majority of residents of Oklahoma are non-smokers and support the measure, but the matter has not been able to pass in Oklahoma.

A statewide law would need to be created because Oklahoma’s preemption laws do not allow local communities the ability to create more restrictive laws on the issue than the state has mandated, Bisbee said.