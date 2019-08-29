Trio charged with stealing car, carrying working pipe bomb

A Sunday morning traffic stop of a stolen vehicle led police to a small stash of methamphetamine, some burglary tools and a functional pipe bomb, according to investigators.

Two men and a woman now sit in jail on $20,000 bond after being charged Tuesday.

Eric Wayne Hyde, 26; Danielle Renee Koassechony, 41, of Apache; and Erwin Michael Pewo, 31, of Apache, each made initial appearances in Caddo County District Court and received felony charges of possession/use/manufacture/ or telephone threat of incendiary explosive and possession of stolen vehicle, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of burglary tools, breaking and entering with unlawful intent, knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

Apache police made the volatile discovery after pulling over a stolen Hyundai Sonata in the 100 block of East Evans around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Officer Thomas Fouts said Hyde was driving with Erwin in the front passenger seat ad Koassechony in the back. According to the court affidavit, the trio were taken into custody for possessing the stolen vehicle.