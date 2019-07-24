Trio of CCDC inmates charged with ganging up, assaulting inmate

A trio Comanche County Detention Center (CCDC) inmates were charged Tuesday with a coordinated assault on another inmate.

Anthony LeMart Charcoal, 39; Mark William Mohow, 38; and Trevor Leif Toppah, 30, each made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where each man received a felony charge of aggravated assault and battery, as well as a misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit assault and battery, records indicate.

The men are accused of a coordinated attack on another inmate shortly after 10 p.m. July 11, while detained at the Comanche County Detention Center.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the men are accused of conspiring while in Pod 258 on the second floor of the jail to assault the man. They are then alleged to have ganged up on and beat him in the face and chest area with their fists.

Due to their prior felony convictions, each man faces between 10 to 20 years in prison if convicted.