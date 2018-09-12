The line of active-duty military families eagerly waiting to pick out their free live Christmas trees stretched around the corner of the Fort Sill Recycle Center and up the block by noontime Sunday.

Normally the tree giveaway starts at the crack of dawn Saturday, but an incoming snowstorm altered plans. This was the first time in the 11 years that Fort Sill has had “Trees for Troops” that the event has had to be postponed due to the weather, Fort Sill Recycle Center Manager Chris Smith said Sunday.