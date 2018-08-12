Tree lighting brings Fort Sill community together

It might not have been ideal weather, but it certainly could have been worse.

Despite talk all week about ice and snow possibly arriving this weekend, the annual Christmas tree lighting at Fort Sill went on as planned Friday night on post. And while the wind chill may have dipped below 25 degrees, causing the usual pomp and circumstance to be cut a bit short, there was still a hearty crowd on hand to witness the festive tradition.

Those who gathered were treated to an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus, who helped flip the switch to turn on the tree lights. Guests also were treated to Christmas carols sung by soldiers on base, as well as students from Freedom Elementary. Afterward, guests could indulge in hot cocoa and take photos with Santa.