Trash Off will be held Saturday

The City of Lawton, in collaboration with the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, will host its 31st Annual Trash Off event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the McMahon Auditorium parking lot, 801 NW Ferris.

This event is a free opportunity for Lawtonians to responsibly dispose of many materials that cannot be placed in residential carts. Citizens will be directed to proper disposal bins by signage and volunteers in the parking lot on the morning of the event.

Citizens may drop off materials at no charge, but must present a valid ID with a Lawton address or a City of Lawton utility bill. Those with military ID will also be permitted to drop off materials at no cost.

Non-residents wishing to drop off items may do so by making a $25 donation by cash or card to the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority on-site.