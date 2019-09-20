Tractor ignites hay fire in northern Comanche County

A fire in a northern Comanche County hayfield was taken down in a nick of time before growing out of control Thursday afternoon.

Volunteer firefighters were called to Arrington & Son Ranch, 307 NW McIntosh Road, shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the report of a quickly growing fire with a tractor consumed by its kiss. Nestled deep on the property, away from the roadway, trucks traveled over rolling hills and across a clipped plain to reach the fire.

Caused by a Kubota tractor catching fire while cutting down rows of the golden straw, volunteer firefighters from Wichita Mountains Estates and Edgewater Park made quick hay of the firefight with only 5 acres lost to the accidental burn.

The crinkle of the cut hay underfoot popped in the same way that sparks of fire continued to crinkle in the burned zone. Firefighters remained at the scene for a while after extinguishing flame to watch for signs of reignition from the winds blowing from the southeast.