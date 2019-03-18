Tower gardens teaching Freedom students about fresh, healthier food options

FORT SILL — Students at Freedom Elementary are learning first-hand how fresh produce can lead to a happier and healthier lifestyle, as well as some delicious meals.

As part of the Healthy Fit Schools campaign, Freedom is recognized by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation as a “GOLD” status school, based on the healthy snack and drink options available at the school. Freedom is the only GOLD school in the state of Oklahoma and the only military school in the nation to earn such an acclaim.

As part of the process for Freedom to maintain GOLD status, Fort Sill and the U.S. Army’s Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) program gave the school a grant for sustainability three years ago.