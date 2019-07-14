Tomato Festival only getting bigger

Eight years ago, the Lawton Farmers Market was still in relative infancy and was hard to distinguish from other farmers markets around the region.

A trip to Music City changed all of that, and started a rite of summer in Southwestern Oklahoma.

On Saturday, the 8th annual Tomato Festival was held in the Great Plains Coliseum parking lot and adjacent Prairie Room. Guests from all around the area and beyond were able to taste the fruits (or vegetables, depending on who you believe) of what has been a great crop this year.

“It’s been a great year for tomatoes, it really has,” Dr. Edward Legako, president of the Lawton Farmers Market said.

When the market was started 10 years ago, Legako and the rest of the board members were trying to find something to set the Lawton Farmers Market apart. Shortly thereafter, Legako was on a trip to Nashville, Tenn., and, as he is prone to do when he visits a new city, visited the local farmers market. That particular weekend, an event called the “Tomato Art Fest” was being held, featuring food, art, music, costumes and more.