Through play, MHS soccer players mentor Lincoln students

The Lincoln Elementary School gymnasium was an explosion of noise and color Wednesday afternoon, the walls echoing the sounds of tiny feet pounding the wooden floor and neon balloons bouncing through the air, occasionally sidetracked by a fierce palm slap. High-pitched voices shrieked in excitement, while nearby, several teenage boys kept a patient, watchful eye on the younger students.

“I love little kids,” said MacArthur High School senior Clay Pritchett, as he looked out over the noisy gym. “They have so much energy and are full of positive vibes. It puts me in a good mood.”