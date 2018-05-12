Three generations sing in Tree

On the third row from bottom of First Baptist Church Lawton’s Living Christmas Tree, you’ll find Jayme Stringfellow singing alongside her mother and grandmother.

It’s the second year for Stingfellow, her mother and her children to sing, but it’s grandmother’s 33rd year of participation. This year’s Living Christmas Tree is the 38th annual production for First Baptist Church Lawton and the theme is “Hope For the Ages” based on Jeremiah 29:11-13.

Stringfellow said every year since her grandmother has been involved in the Living Christmas Tree, she would ask her family to participate, but they never did. They would, however, attend performances as a Christmas tradition. But Stringfellow said they joined the church a couple of years ago and decided to make her grandmother’s dreams come true.