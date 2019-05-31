They came from every part of post to vie for the honor of being Fort Sill’s ‘Best Warrior’

One of 10 soldiers competing in the Best Warrior Competition, Spc. Nagee Smith from 95th Adjutant General (Reception) Battalion, summed up how things have been going.

It started at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday with the Army Physical Fitness Test (APFT) and the Confidence Obstacle Course, where entrants ran through various events.

“It was timed. It was rigorous. It was right after APFT, so we were already physically drained. It was raining as well,” Smith said.

“After that, we did a stress shoot, where they put us under a stressed environment and see how well we react to firing under duress. Weapons malfunctioning. They intentionally had our weapons malfunction on us, to see how we corrected our malfunctions.

“After that, we did the new Army physical fitness test. It’s called the Army Combat Fitness Test.”

Smith said it was his first time to perform the ACFT.

“I thought it was going to be easy, but it wasn’t as easy as it looked. It was strenuous. Actually having to run another two miles in the same day I did all of that was pretty exhausting.”

How was the new push-up?

“I usually max out my push-ups, my regular push-ups. This one, not so much. I reached a level of fatigue way faster than I usually do, considering the events throughout the day. But overall it was a wonderful experience, day one.