Therapy dogs visit Southwestern

There were many smiles and a few giggles when the pet patrol came to visit Southwestern Medical Center Tuesday afternoon.

Paws With Love Therapy dogs came to visit patients in the rehab department and the dogs seemed to enjoy the visit as much as the patients did.

Keri Brammer is the president of the Paws With Love Therapy Dogs and has been in the group since 2010. She brought Rosie, an English Setter.

I have been doing therapy work for about three years,” she said. “We go to several assisted living facilities here in Lawton and we go to about 10 different schools, too.”

Sally Frazier brought Radar, who is a 100-pound German Shepherd.

“Radar is 5 years old and has been a therapy dog for three years,” Frazier said. “He is a rescue dog and he helps with obedience training. There are special classes that the dogs have to take to become a therapy dog. They have to get used to durable medical equipment and have to learn how to be calm in every situation. They go through an observation period and then begin work after they have passed all the criteria. It’s a long, detailed process for them to get certified.”