Tenacious trespasser taken to jail Wednesday

A tenacious trespasser terrorized a homeowner Wednesday on the city’s northwest side.

LPD Officer Kendra Denig reported responding shortly before 10 p.m. to a home in the 1500 block of Northwest Horton Avenue.

The resident of the home told Denig that a strange, unknown man had tried to open her door, picked up several of her porch items in an attempt to take them and was just “hanging out” on her porch, according to the report. The woman said she didn’t know the man and told him he had no right to be on the property or touching the property on the porch. The incident was captured on security video and the woman provided police a description of the man.