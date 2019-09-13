Temptations concert canceled

A medical issue among one of the singers has forced the world famous Temptations to cancel an Oct. 4 performance in Lawton.

The concert had been scheduled at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center, 2315 E. Gore. Lee Bayless, Event Center manager, said the show cancellation is a heartbreaker.

“We were looking forward to another great concert at Apache Casino Hotel and we are truly disappointed to have to cancel this performance,” Bayless said. “We know our customers were excited about seeing this electrifying show and hopefully, we will be able to reschedule The Temptations for a make-up date in the near future.”

Guests who purchased tickets to The Temptations will receive a full refund.

Those who purchased their tickets with a credit card will receive a credit back to their card. Guests who bought their tickets with cash can receive a cash refund at the casino cage/box office by showing a valid ID that matches the name of the person who purchased the tickets.