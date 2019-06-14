Teen shot Monday by police identified

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old man killed Monday morning in a confrontation with police.

Brent Durbin-Daniel was identified as the man who died from the incident, according to Brook Arbeitman, OSBI information officer. Few other new details are available.

“It’s still an ongoing investigation,” she said.

The OSBI was called in by Lawton police to investigate the shooting. It’s department police to call in the state agency to look into officer-involved shootings.

According to the OSBI, police were called shortly before 2 a.m. Monday on the report of a domestic disturbance involving the teen and his mother. However, before police arrived, Durbin-Daniel left the home with two assault rifles and a handgun and drove to the 6300 block of Northwest Maple.

Officers arrived to the Maple location and made contact with Durbin-Daniel. Three unidentified officers shot the teen an unknown number of times, killing him, according to the OSBI. Little investigative information has been revealed. It is unknown if the man pointed a weapon or what led to the shooting.

Durbin-Daniel’s death is considered the seventh homicide in the city in 2018.