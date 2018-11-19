Teen held on $100,000 bond accused of enabling toddler's abuse

A Lawton teen is in jail on $100,000 bond after he was charged with allowing the abuse of a 2-year-old in his care.

Marquavis Kalez Kelley, 19, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of enabling child abuse by injury, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.

Kelley is accused of failing to care for the toddler in his care on Oct. 23, according to the charge.