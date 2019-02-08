Tanner withdraws from race 

Residents in Lawton’s Ward 5 no longer have an election in September.

City Councilman Dwight Tanner Jr., who filed his declaration of candidacy on Monday, announced Thursday that he was withdrawing from the race and would throw his support behind his one-time opponent, Allan Hampton. Officials at the Comanche County Election Board confirmed Thursday that Tanner had withdrawn.

Tanner, a local businessman, was sworn into office in 2013 and had been seeking his third term on the City Council. His announcement means he will complete his council term, which expires Jan. 13, 2020, and that Hampton will take office on that day without needing an election. Ward 4 Incumbent Jay Burk did not draw an opponent, leaving only Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis seeking election, as he faces three challengers.

Tanner said family considerations and civic activities are among the reasons he will step down from his seat in mid-January.

“Politics, especially local politics, is a hard sport to play, because it can be divisive and cause hard feelings between even the closest of family and friends. It puts your family in the spotlight, and some family members prefer not to be in that position,” Tanner said, in a statement.